Tejara Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Tejara Capital Ltd reduced its position in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,411 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.82% of Renalytix worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Renalytix by 97.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,724 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Renalytix by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,892 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:RNLX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 330,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Renalytix Plc has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.10.

Renalytix Profile

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 501.28% and a negative net margin of 1,736.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Renalytix Plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

