Tejara Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 60.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 82.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 217.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 243,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,005 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 471.5% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 21.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 400,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

