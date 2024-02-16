Tejara Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,029 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Independence Contract Drilling were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 0.5 %

Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 38,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,566. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Independence Contract Drilling Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

