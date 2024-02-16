Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Holdings Lifted by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Ramaco Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 194,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,568. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 93,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,680,309.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 93,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,680,309.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 786,978 shares of company stock worth $13,508,722. 45.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on METC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

