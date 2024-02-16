AIGH Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Fennec Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.3% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,315 shares of company stock worth $219,197 over the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,586. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

(Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.