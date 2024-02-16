Tejara Capital Ltd Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,411 shares during the period. Rekor Systems makes up about 1.6% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REKR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 476,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,928. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.12% and a negative net margin of 137.04%. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

