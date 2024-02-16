Tejara Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Mativ makes up 1.7% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Mativ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,114,000 after buying an additional 221,204 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Mativ by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,437,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,976,000 after acquiring an additional 184,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mativ by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250,533 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $30,147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mativ by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mativ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Price Performance

NYSE MATV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.70. 82,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,365. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $688.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

About Mativ

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.