CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,497 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy comprises 4.3% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. State Street Corp lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of CEIX traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 150,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,451. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

