LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Purchased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the quarter. LightPath Technologies makes up 2.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LightPath Technologies worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,508,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,259. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

