Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 60,500 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $128,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $60,416,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,679,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 62.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,178,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,526,000 after buying an additional 1,607,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 438,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,286. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.