Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.100-5.400 EPS.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 271,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,827. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

