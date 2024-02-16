Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 69,400 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of CGNT stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 111,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,477. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $520.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.