Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading 10% Higher

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.99. 362,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 552,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Forsys Metals Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$195.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70.

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for uranium properties. Its flagship project is the Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project and the Namibplaas projects located in the Republic of Namibia.

