Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,774 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of AON worth $63,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AON traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.56. 154,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.