Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.53 EPS.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.86. The stock had a trading volume of 390,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,601. Globant has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Itau BBA Securities cut Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLOB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.