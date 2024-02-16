Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.0 million-$246.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.9 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.050 EPS.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.04. 48,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.48 and its 200-day moving average is $247.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant has a 52 week low of $183.19 and a 52 week high of $354.02.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kadant by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

