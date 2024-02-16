QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 3,716,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,662,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 667,478 shares of company stock worth $4,932,098. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

