Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stake Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707,568 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.83% of Upwork worth $59,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Upwork by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 82.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $16,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

UPWK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.46 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,028 shares of company stock worth $1,015,302. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

