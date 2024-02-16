Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907,749 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Sweetgreen worth $141,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,604,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,604,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,921,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,288 shares of company stock worth $525,456. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE SG traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.22. 730,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

