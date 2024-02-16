Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $85.25 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,009 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,798 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $85,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $73,308. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

