Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,251,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $103,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $67,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $46,880,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after buying an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $200,172.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $200,172.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,418 shares of company stock valued at $956,166. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,735. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

