Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.10. 107,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,211. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

