Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,551,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,221 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $187,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,395,973 shares in the company, valued at $49,700,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,544 shares of company stock worth $3,601,665. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company's stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
