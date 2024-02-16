Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,551,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,221 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $187,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,395,973 shares in the company, valued at $49,700,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,395,973 shares in the company, valued at $49,700,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,544 shares of company stock worth $3,601,665. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $13.24. 8,575,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,712. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on RXRX

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.