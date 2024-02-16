WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 102,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,751,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 767,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,802,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,194,258. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $268.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

