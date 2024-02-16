WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.20. The stock had a trading volume of 464,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,519. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.