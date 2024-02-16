Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 23,966 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 173.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. 3,034,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,770,414. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UAL

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.