iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,888,980,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8,086.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock remained flat at $42.69 during midday trading on Friday. 18,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $892.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

