Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,051,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after buying an additional 458,758 shares during the period.

IVE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,591. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $177.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

