Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,748. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

