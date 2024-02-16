Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000.

AVUS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 45,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $85.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

