Short Interest in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Decreases By 8.6%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 157,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 201,100 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $8,106,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,958,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,575,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 261,181 shares of company stock worth $10,601,605 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Research by 6.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research during the third quarter worth $2,968,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in National Research by 3.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Research during the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in National Research by 2,921.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

