Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.39. The company had a trading volume of 91,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,591. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $177.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

