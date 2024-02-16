Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 13,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 31.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SAVA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of -0.40. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

