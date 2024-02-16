NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

NextDecade Stock Down 0.4 %

NEXT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.28. 323,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.47). As a group, analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,764,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,151,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,173 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NextDecade by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,892,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,457 shares during the last quarter.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

