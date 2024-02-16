BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance
BlackRock TCP Capital stock remained flat at $11.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a current ratio of 29.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.
