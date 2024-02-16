New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Update

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 141.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NMFC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. 150,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,785. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.14.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 113.28%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.