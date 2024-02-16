The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 2078398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 203.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.