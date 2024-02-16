MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Short Interest Update

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

