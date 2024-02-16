Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 68,236 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 120,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

