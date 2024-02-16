Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after buying an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,005,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after purchasing an additional 821,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,261,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 284,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,571. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

