Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $48.64. 6,703,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,524,018. The company has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

