Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,209. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

