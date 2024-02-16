Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 48 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.70. The company had a trading volume of 813,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,785. The company has a market capitalization of $359.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $368.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

