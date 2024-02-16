Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 81,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 42.5% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 866,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $343,114,000 after buying an additional 41,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.19. 648,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,159. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $474.17. The company has a market cap of $440.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

