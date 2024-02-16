Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 133,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

