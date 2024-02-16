Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.33. 85,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $271.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

