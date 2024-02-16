BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

