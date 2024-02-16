E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 37.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 56,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTGX

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.