Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

EA stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

