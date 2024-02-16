Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,575 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.60% of StepStone Group worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in StepStone Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $13,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 367,507 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,491,000 after buying an additional 292,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

